Lewandowski eyes Bundesliga history as Bayern welcome back fans

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski controls the ball during their German first division Bundesliga match against SC Freiburg in Freiburg, southwestern Germany on May 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Thomas Kienzle | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Poland striker's penalty in Bayern's 2-2 draw at Freiburg last time out saw him equal Mueller's record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga campaign, set in 1971/72.
  • With one game left Lewandowski, the Bundesliga's top scorer in six of the last eight years, can set a new record against Augsburg on Saturday.

Berlin, Germany

