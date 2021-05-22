Lewandowski breaks Mueller's Bundesliga record

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski celebrates with the trophy for the leading goal scorer of the Bundesliga season after the German first division Bundesliga match Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg in Munich, southern Germany, on May 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Christof Stache | AFP
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Lewandowski scored in the 90th-minute of Bayern's 5-2 home win over Augsburg to claim the record outright having equalled Mueller's record of 40, which was set in 1971/72, last weekend.

Berlin

