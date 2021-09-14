Lewandowski at the double as Bayern outplay Barca again

Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (right) celebrates his goal with Bayern Munich's Canadian midfielder Alphonso Davies during their Uefa Champions League first round group E match against Barcelona at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on September 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Lluis Gene | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Under threat of another thrashing, Koeman took off Sergi Roberto and Busquets, to a chorus of whistles from the home fans. The 18-year-old Yusuf Demir and a 17-year-old Gavi came on.
  • Yet Bayern spared Barca a humiliation, waltzing through for one more late on as Lewandowski danced through a sprawl of bodies and fired with five minutes left. For Barca, three felt like a relief.

