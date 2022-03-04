Leverkusen hoping in-form Diaby can take down Bayern

Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich's French forward Kingsley Coman celebrates scoring a goal during their UEFA Champions League last-16, first-leg football match against RB Salzburg in Salzburg, Austria on February 16, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Kerstin Joensson | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 22-year-old has netted seven goals in his last five games, helping Leverkusen score 21 times in their past six league matches.
  • Bayern hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund and appear set to continue their total dominance of German football with a 10th straight league title.

Berlin, Germany

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.