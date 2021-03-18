Tanzania coach Kim Poulsen
Let’s do it for Magufuli! Taifa Stars coach rallies troops

  • Kenya beat Tanzania 2-1 at the Nyayo National Stadium on Monday in the first of two friendlies lined up between the neighbours
  • Taifa Stars players in Nairobi were barred from speaking to the Kenyan media with team representative Aaron Nyanda citing the “sensitivity” of the matter regarding President Magufuli’s demise
  • Poulsen added that he hoped his players will be motivated to qualify for the 2021 Africa Nations Cup in Cameroon in honour of the fallen Head of State

Tanzania coach Kim Poulsen Thursday evening urged football authorities to reschedule the international friendly between his team and their hosts, Kenya's Harambee Stars.

