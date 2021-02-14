Lethal Messi leads Barca to thumping Alaves win

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi celebrates

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal during their La Liga match against Deportivo Alaves at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 13, 2021.

 

Photo credit: Lluis Gene | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Messi fired in two sensational long-range efforts and would have had a hat-trick at Camp Nou had a dubious VAR decision in the first half not ruled Antoine Griezmann offside
  • Victory means Barca trail Atletico by eight points again after the leaders temporarily pulled 11 clear thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Granada earlier on Saturday
  • Atletico had earlier swerved a second consecutive slip by squeezing past Granada at Los Carmenes, a victory secured by Angel Correa's fortuitous winner in the second half

Madrid

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.