Leopards, Zoo Kericho clash in Mashujaa Day Cup

AFC Leopards is expected to rest several regulars when they take on former Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Zoo Kericho FC on Friday in a Mashujaa Day Cup from 3pm.

But speaking to Nation Sport before leaving Nairobi for the South Rift trip, assistant coach Fred Ambani said the Kenyan Premier League side is more than ready for the encounter to be played at the newly refurbished Kericho Green where President William Ruto will preside over the national celebrations.

The former international striker added that the technical bench led by new coach Tomas Trucha is aiming lead Leopards win the Mashujaa Day title in Kericho ahead of their Sunday league match against Bandari at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

Ambani is expected to led the squad on Friday at the 10,000 capacity venue, while Trucha will be in charge on Sunday. “There are no injuries to report, but we want to avoid risking injuries to the starters ahead of their league fixture,” said Ambani.

“We have prepared well for both fixtures, but indicated that some players will be removed from the Kericho game early to reserves extended playing time and the purpose is to prevent injuries,” he said.

While praising his squad for showing commitment in training to win the Mashujaa Day Cup, Ambani did not name the starters who will be rested, but only said all players are fully healthy after a two-week international break, but some will be rested during the non-competitive game in Kericho.

In the absence of a few starters to be rested, young Ronnie Shichenje, Owen Mboya, Maxwell Mulili, Aziz Okaka, Hassan Beja are expected to feature in the starting line-up.

But speaking ahead of the match Herman Iswekha has warned Leopards to prepare for thrilling encounter against his charges highly focused on winning the Cup.

“We want to lift Mashujaa Day Cup before our passionate fans and receive the trophy from the President. Playing a big team Leopards before our fans is a special occasion to my young team,” said Iswekha who will depend on veteran midfielder Benard Wanguche.

Kericho Green Stadium upgraded by the national government at a cost of Sh400 million was officially handed over to the Kericho County Government by Sports and Youth Minister, Ababu Namwamba.

The CS who was accompanied by PS Peter Tum said the government has turned a dilapidated, forgotten and ignored ground into a stadium that will be put to use on Friday. Tum said the facility can be compared to any national stadium of that level locally.