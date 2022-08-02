Leopards winger Owiti back in training after long injury lay-off

AFC Leopards winger Jaffari Odenyi Owiti has resumed training after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament tear that sidelined him for over year.

Owiti suffered the injury during their FKF Cup quarter-final clash against league champions Tusker at Ruaraka grounds on June 9, 2021.

Leopards edged out Tusker by a solitary goal in the contest. The pacy winger missed the remainder of that season as well as the whole of last season, which Leopards finished fifth.

The mid-fielder's return is a big boost for the team which nailed a three-year sponsorship deal with giant gaming firm Betika last week.

Owiti said he is happy to be back to playing football and thanked the club leadership for their financial support as he recuperated.

"It's been a journey. I appreciate everyone who stood by me through my recovery path. Your support meant a lot and it feels great to be back strong. A big thank you to our club patron Mr. Alex Muteshi and our chairman Dan Shikanda for ensuring I got all that I needed. My regards to the AFC Leopards family for the support. Be blessed,” said Odenyi.

The 23-year-old should be available for Ingwe's first match of the 2022/23 season which kicks off on August 27.

"He is working hard in training. Though it has been hard for him when he was out, I’m optimistic he will return to full fitness so as to steer us in the upcoming campaign,” said Leopards assistant coach Tom ‘Gaza’ Juma.

Owiti underwent an operation at Guru Nanak Hospital.

“I dislocated my knee and the surgery entailed the removal of the damaged ligament which was replaced with a segment of a tendon (grafting). From the hospital I had to use crutches and our team doctor Patrick Ngusalu has been helping me out to heal with a vigorous physiotherapy session,” said Owiti.