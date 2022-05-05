Leopards to honour fallen legends in Elijah Lidonde Memorial Cup

A two-day football tournament in memory of AFC Leopards legends who have died in recent years will be held in July at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

The tourney, organised by AFC Leopards Sports Club, will feature Nzoia Sugar FC, Vihiga Bullets, Kakamega Homeboyz and AFC Leopards with the winner lifting the inaugural Elijah Lidonde Memorial Cup.

Speaking on Wednesday evening during a short-term fundraiser for AFC Leopards in Nairobi, Director of Immigration Alex Muteshi said the the club is one of the biggest unifying factors in the region.

“We must honour our departed heroes. I know we have many legends including Shem Chimoto, Joe Kadenge, Jonathan Niva, Anthony Mukabwa, Sammy Tabu, Haggai Mirikau, David Asibwa, Livingstone Madegwa who died after doing duty for this big club, but this tournament will be named Elijah Lidonde Memorial Cup in honour of all our former greats,” said Muteshi.

The late Lidonde, who died in September 1987, captained both Abaluhya (AFC Leopards) and Harambee Stars between 1950 and 1961.

“When we were students in the 80s we used to dance Isukuti from Nyayo National Stadium to Nation House. We used to know the line-up even before it was announced officially before kick-off, and the passion was there. Let’s strengthen the branches to revive the lost glory,” added Muteshi.

During the harambee held at United Kenya Club, Sh1.4 million cash was raised, with Muteshi and friends contributing Sh435,000.