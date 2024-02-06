Leopards’ success shows how sports can unite a nation

In Kinshasa

Here in the Democratic Republic of Congo, many people are comparing the current great atmosphere around the Leopards, who have qualified for the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations to the Springboks’ 1995 World Cup win and the joy it brought to South Africa.

It was a real balm for the heart of the Rainbow Nation, fresh from the brutal regime of apartheid. The event took on a political dimension in Nelson Mandela’s country.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Leopards’ success in Côte d’Ivoire is coming at just the right time.

The Congolese national team’s success comes less than a month after an election that deeply divided the Congolese society.

Political rivals such as Martin Fayulu, MoIse Katumbi and even President Felix Tshisekedi sent out similar messages of support to the Leopards.

Their followers are now talking of nothing else but football and are not confronting each other every day like they did after the elections on December 20.

Football has had the power of calming people’s spirits a little, and the election protests have completely faded into the background. Football is a party.

And to top it all, in the land of Papa Wemba and Franco Luambo, music and dance are never far away. One song has become the anthem of the Leopards’ victories: “Leopards Fimbu na Fimbu”.

The song, which has acquired a cult following, is accompanied by a dance: “Fimbu”, which means whip.

The gesture is quite expressive: it’s the gesture of an adult beating up a child. The song and dance are the work of Felix Wazekwa, a Congolese singer who has been creating Michael Jackson-style songs and choreography for over 20 years.

The song, initially released in 2016, was quickly adopted as the identity of the Congolese team, and after each goal, the players celebrate by mimicking the gesture of a father smacking his child.

Nowadays, it is the political authorities who pay to put the singers together so that they can motivate the players and spur the Congolese to unite behind the Leopards.

The song, which was written for entertainment purposes, has become the cement of a nation that forgets its problems for a while to unite around football.

“The whole of Congo is behind the Leopards,” intones Lokua Kanza, “go forward. The whole country is behind you.

The message of support for the national team is sang in Lingala, Swahili and Tshiluba, three of the four national languages of DR Congo.

The song is interspersed with a few French lyrics.

Successful singers such as Ferre Gola, iconic singers such as Koffi Olomide and Lokua Kanza, Wenge stars such as JB Mpiana and Werrason Adolphe Dominguez, stars of the younger generation such as Inoss B and female star Barbara Kanam repeat the message of support.

The song recalls the past glory of the Leopards, the first black African team to take part in the World Cup, in 1974 in Germany.

“We’re used to victories. The little beasts, hide, run away, let the talented ones do their thing”.

Kinshasa sang to the rhythm of guitar and drum and swaying dancers. These are the ingredients skilfully put to music to touch the soul of the Congolese.

In other words, the dance has taken over almost the entire country.

“Go away and come back with the cup. Leopards, you are the honour of the country”, says the husky voice of Koffi Olomide, mentioning the Leopards players, former heroes of the 1974 Africa Cup of Nations winners, who qualified for the World Cup 50 years ago.

“Only victory is beautiful and we play to win”, the song says. “We have always been winners”, the lyrics continue, with a nod to President Tshisekedi and Prime Minister Sama Lukonde.

The singers declare loud and clear that they are proud to be Congolese.

“For the honour of our country, we are not going to back down. We are standing up. We are moving forward with the whip and no one will be spared”, sings Werrason and Ferre Gola.

Wazekwa, affectionately known to his fans as “the loving monster”, wrote a song that has gone down in history as the mantra of Congolese athletes who whip and punish opponents.

“We’re going to whip them”, the Congolese promise the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire. The Ivorian fans also retort: “We’re going to beat you”.

Today in Abidjan will be the moment of reckoning.