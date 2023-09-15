Leopards, Kenya Police seek redemption after early struggles

Kenya Police coach Francis Baraza and his AFC Leopards counterpart Tom Juma will be under pressure to guide their teams back on track as the Football Kenya Federation Premier League returns from the international break.

Five matches will be on the cards on Saturday while another four will be squared out on Sunday as the league enters round three.

Police, who are yet to record a win this season, face Shabana away in Homa Bay while Leopards welcome Muhoroni Youth at Kasarani on Saturday with pressure mounting on the coaches to turn around the fortunes at their clubs.

Former champions Tusker clash with Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on Saturday while surprise league leaders Murang’a Seal, the only team with a perfect record this term, face FC Talanta test at Ruaraka Grounds on Sunday.

Defending champions Gor Mahia face Nairobi City Stars at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on Sunday.

“We are going to start the our campaign against Shabana because this is a must-win for us,” said Baraza.

After spending big in the transfer window in a bid to bolster their squad, Police started their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Kariobangi Sharks before a 3-0 thumping at the hands of Posta Rangers brought the ambitious law enforcers down to earth on match day two.

“We will unleash Tito Okello who has taken the place of Elvis Rupia,” added Baraza. Okello is fresh from scoring the winning goal for South Sudan against Harambee Stars on Tuesday.

Rupia, who was the top scorer in the FKF-PL last season, has ditched Police for Singida Big Stars in Tanzania.

At the den, Juma was on the receiving end from angry Leopards fans after they lost 1-0 to KCB at Kasarani before the international break.

Leopards started the season with a dour 0-0 draw against Talanta before the loss to KCB left their vocal fanbase raging with anger.

Tusker coach Robert Matano and his Kakamega Homeboyz counterpart Patrick Odhiambo have conceded that the game will be tough.

Tusker beat Bandari 1-0 in their first game of the season before the brewers were held 1-1 by Kariobangi Sharks at their Ruaraka backyard.

Matano will not be on the touchline as he is away on compassionate leave and his assistant George Maina will lead the team against Homeboyz.

“I have trained the team well and I’m optimistic they will do well against Homeboyz. The game is tough because our opponents don't want to lose in their backyard and it is a norm that picking points here is a tall order,” said Matano.

Homeboyz's performance in the league suggests they have not recovered from their CAF Confederation Cup hangover, following their 4-1 drubbing by Al Hilal Benghazi of Libya in the preliminary round last month.

In their only game this season, they lost 1-0 to newbies Murang’a Seal at St Sebastian Park in the outskirts of Murang’a town.

“The loss against Murang’a Seal was just bad luck. Tusker is a good and experienced side and the game will be a tough one. We want to bounce back so that my players can regain their confidence,” said Odhiambo.

Homeboyz will miss the services of veteran midfielder Ali Bhai and defender Robinson Kamura who are sidelined with injuries.

Homeboyz have failed to beat Tusker in the last four league matches. Their last win against the brewers was on December 23, 2021 but won their most recent meeting, their 1-0 win in the final of the KF Cup on July 1.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Tusker (Bukhungu)

AFC Leopards v Muhoroni Youth (Kasarani)

Shabana v Kenya Police (Raila Odinga)

Nzoia Sugar v Bidco United (Sudi)

Bandari v Ulinzi Stars (Mbaraki)

Sunday

Gor Mahia v Nairobi City Stars (Kasarani)

FC Talanta v Murang’a Seal (Ruaraka)

Kariobangi Sharks v KCB (Kasarani Annex, 3:15pm)