Leopards hit GFE 105 in Iten

Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet County is mainly known for being the home of prolific athletes. But on Saturday, fans were treated to a different menu when football giants AFC Leopards landed to prepare for the new season.

Leopards coach Anthony Kimani said that the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side has enjoyed training at the Lornah Kiplagat high altitude training camp in Iten.

“Lornah Kiplagat camp has all the facilities including a gym and swimming pool which are essential for players. Indeed, the players have enjoyed this place and we will come back for a longer period,” said Kimani.

Leopards played a friendly match against Eldoret- based Football Kenya Federation Division Two team GFE 105 Football Club at the Lorna Kiplagat Sports Academy Stadium.

Leopards, who last toured the region 16 years ago, hammered the host team 3-1. Austin Odhiambo scored the first goal for AFC in the 23rd minute through a penalty.

The second goal followed in the 26th minute through Bienvenue Shaka.

In the second half, GFE 105 scored the consolation goal in 66th minute through Emanuel Egbor before Leopards sealed victory in the 69th minute. Shaka scored the goal.

GFE 105 head coach Keiya Bright hailed his players for their spirited fight despite the loss. He said it was good experience playing against a team in the top -flight league.

“AFC Leopards are a strong team, but my boys were faster than them,” said Kieya, who blamed poor officiating for their loss.

Earlier, Ingwe beat Elim FC from Kitale in Trans Nzoia County 1-0 at the same stadium.

Former Berlin Marathon champion Florence Kiplagat was at the stadium. She said: “ We are used to seeing athletes training, I had to come and see how a big team like AFC was playing.”