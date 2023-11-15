Leopards chairman Shikanda on the spot for threatening NMG journalist

AFC Leopards Chairman Dan Shikanda is on the spot for assaulting a fan, and threatening a sports journalist.

Documents seen by Nation Sport indicate that a fan has reported Shikanda at Lang’ata Police Station for assault after the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match between AFC Leopards and Posta Rangers last Saturday.

The game which ended in a 1-1 draw was staged at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Shikanda also threatened Daily Nation Sports reporter John Ashihundu after the game, claiming he has been writing stories that portray the club official in negative light.

Veteran journalist Ashihundu said that Shikanda, accompanied by a group of people, accosted him and threatended him after the post-match press conference, claiming that the journalist has been writing stories targeting him.

Afterwards, Shikanda threatened to deal with the journalist if he did not stop.

“I have never done any story stating that betting is going on at the club as he claimed. I don’t know why he confronted me and issued a stern warning to me over what I do not know about,” said Ashihundu.

Shikanda refused to respond to phone calls from Nation Sport for comment. Ina related development, AFC Leopards Facebook branch has written to the FKF and club’s National Executive Committee indicating that one of its members, Steve Mungo, was assaulted by Shikanda and people he claims are his goons.

Mungo has documents showing that he reported the matter at Lang’ata Police Station in Nairobi.