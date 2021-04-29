Leipzig name American coach as Nagelsmann successor

FC Red Bull Salzburg's US head coach Jesse Marsch gestures from the touchline during their Austrian first division Bundesliga match against RZ Pellets WAC in Salzburg on April 28, 2021. Marsch has agreed terms to succeed Bayern Munich-bound Julian Nagelsmann at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, German media reported on April 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Krugfoto | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Marsch, 47, will take over on July 1 from current Leipzig coach Nagelsmann, who was announced as the next Bayern Munich trainer on Tuesday.
  • A former assistant coach of the US men's national team, Wisconsin-born Marsch has long been a rising star within Red Bull's sprawling global football network.
  • After leaving Leipzig in 2019, Marsch moved to Salzburg, winning the Austrian league and cup double in his first season as head coach.

Berlin, Germany

