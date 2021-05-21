Leicester's title-winning captain set to retire

Leicester City's English-born Jamaican defender Wes Morgan (left) and Leicester City's Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel hold up the winner's trophy as the Leicester players celebrate victory after the English FA Cup final match against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in north west London on May 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Nick Potts | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 37-year-old skippered the Foxes to their shock title win in 2016 and helped them lift the FA Cup for the first time when he made a late substitute appearance in last week's 1-0 final victory over Chelsea
  • Morgan has made 324 appearances and scored 14 goals for Leicester in all competitions since joining from Nottingham Forest in 2012, and was capped 30 times by Jamaica
  • Full-back Christian Fuchs, another member of the title-winning side, is also leaving the King Power Stadium at the end of the season

London

