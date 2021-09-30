Leicester, Napoli, Rangers all sink to Europa League defeat

Braga

Sporting Braga's Brazilian midfielder Wenderson Galeno (second right) celebrates his goal during their Uefa Europa League first round Group F match against Midtjylland at the Municipal stadium of Braga on September 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Miguel Riopa | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Toko Ekambi scored twice for Lyon as they thrashed Brondby 3-0 to stay top of the group with maximum points from two games.
  • In Group B, Real Sociedad and Monaco played out a 1-1 draw in San Sebastian, while PSV Eindhoven moved to the top of the section with a 4-1 win at Sturm Graz.

London, United Kingdom

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.