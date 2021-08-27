Leicester face Napoli test in Europa League

Former Spanish footballer Marcos Senna

Former Spanish footballer Marcos Senna shows the paper slip of Scotland's Rangers FC during the draw for the Uefa Europa League tournament in Istanbul on August 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Ozan Kose | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • As well as Napoli, Leicester will play Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw in Group 'C' as they look to do better than their run to the last 32 of last season's competition
  • Rangers, who beat Celtic to last season's Scottish title, will face French giants Lyon, Sparta Prague and Danish champions Brondby in Group 'A'
  • West Ham will play two clubs who dropped out of Champions League qualifying in Dinamo Zagreb and Belgian side Genk, as well as Rapid Vienna in Group 'H'

Istanbul

