Leicester down Man Utd to reach FA Cup semi-finals

Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire reacts to going 3-1 down during their English FA Cup quarter-final match against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on March 21, 2021.
Oli SCARFF

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The in-form Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice for the Foxes with Youri Tielemans also on the scoresheet for Leicester, who will face Southampton in the last four.
  • Since his first game in the FA Cup in 2016, Iheanacho has scored 13 times, more than any other player.

Leicester

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME Sweet story of West Kenya Sugar Company’s Kabras sports project

  2. Leicester down Man Utd to reach FA Cup semi-finals

  3. Mathare United fall knee deep in relegation battle

  4. FA Cup: Man City, Chelsea to clash in semis

  5. NCPB hit KU in handball league

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.