Leicester boss Rodgers rules out Tottenham move

In this file photo taken on March 21, 2021 Leicester City's Northern Irish manager Brendan Rodgers gestures on the touchline during their English FA Cup quarter-final match against Manchester United at King Power Stadium. Rodgers said he has no interest in leaving the Premier League club for the vacant job at Tottenham.

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The former Liverpool and Celtic manager, 48, had been touted as a leading candidate to join Spurs after they sacked Jose Mourinho last week.
  • German champions Bayern Munich announced this week RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann, who had also been linked with the Tottenham job, would be joining them from next season.

London

