Leicester edge City to win Community Shield

Leicester City's Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel holds aloft the Community Shield trophy

Leicester City's Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel holds aloft the Community Shield trophy after winning the English FA Community Shield football match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Wembley Stadium in north London on August 7, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Adrian Dennis | AFP 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After training with his new team-mates for the first time on Friday, Grealish replaced Sam Edozie in the 65th minute and looked lively in his cameo appearance
  • For Leicester, their second Community Shield triumph -- and their first for 50 years -- showed they can build on last season's maiden FA Cup victory
  • Despite Grealish's class, it was Leicester who finished with the trophy thanks to Ake's blunder

London

