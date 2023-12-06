Legacy Academy's Scott Mballa makes Kenya Under-15 team

Legacy Football Academy's Scott Mballa is elated to have earned a call-up to the Kenya Under-15 national provisional team that will fly the country's flag at the forthcoming Pan Africa Games scheduled for this month in Nairobi.

Having only turned 14 in November, the lad's meteoric rise began in August this year when he made the MYSA team for the 2023 Norway Cup finals in Oslo where they emerged third to clinch the bronze. Aged only 13 then, Scott was the youngest member of the MYSA traveling party averaging 16 years, yet his performance surpassed expectations.

He recently sat for his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams at Unity Primary School in Umoja 2 estate, Nairobi and hopes to join one of the top schools in the country after posting good grades.

The soft-spoken offensive midfielder takes on opponents at whim and has been instrumental in providing crucial assists besides netting goals any time he pounces on opportunities.

In an exclusive interview on Wednesday with Nation Sport, Scott said he was elated to have secured a call-up to the national team, adding that he looks forward to a decent performance that will make the country proud.

"It's every player's dream to represent the country on the international stage and I feel no different. The development made me believe in my ability even more and I thank the coaches for considering me for selection," Scott remarked.

"Football has always been my passion and I hope to scale greater heights in the sport. Hopefully, I'll get an opportunity to feature for some of the most celebrated teams abroad," he added.

The Kenya U15 assistant coach Hezron Nyabinge hailed the youngster's exploits.

"He is one of our youngest members of the team and has a whole future ahead of him. He is exceptionally skillful and can be relied upon to deliver as instructed," Nyabinge remarked.

Scott draws a lot of inspiration from Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo.

"He (CR7) is my role model. I admire his skills and I try as much to replicate them whenever I play. I hope to attain the heights he has reached in his glittering career someday," Scott said.

Currently plying his trade for the Legacy Football Academy's U15 side, Scott can only dream further. Legacy Academy CEO Stanley Okumbi had a lot of flowery words for the rising star.

"He is extremely gifted for a child his age. He has the prerequisite skills and the place needed to hoist him to new heights," Okumbi said.

The team which is under the tutelage of Mathare United coach Leonard Odipo is training at Utalii grounds and resides at Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) after entering camp on Tuesday.

Odipo is expected to name a final on Friday before the competition officially begins on Monday in Nairobi. The official draw for the Pan African Games is also expected to be done on Saturday



PROVISIONAL SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Chris Giogia (Anindo Primary School), Bob Sam (Kisumu Day), Elvis Odhiambo (Kisumu Day), Fidel Odhiambo (Jehovah Jire Junior Sec), Wanyonyi James Bradley (Joy Bells Academy), Jamal Kamau (Menengai High School)

Defenders

Trevor Nassiro (St Anthony), Fidel Omondi (Manyatta Primary), Edwin Anan Okumu (Musingu High School), Brighton Nacheri (St. Mary’s Yala), Junior Johnstone (Highway Secondary School), Yaya Isaack (Eastern), Jacob Lengees(Moi Education Center), Alex Kupante (High Vision Junior Secondary), Simon Ochieng (Onding Primary School);

Midfielders

Alvin Oloo (Highway Secondary), Tionne Tony Omondi (GSU Primary School), Scott Mballa(Unity Primary School), Jele Abdirizak (Mikin School Cambridge), Innocent Media (Riruta Satellite Primary), Ronny Ochieng(Musingu High School), Carlpeters Elima Igolan (Turkana), Collins Otieno(Awasi Primary School), Derrick Mc Powels (Nyasanda Primary School), Dylan Ochieng (Braeside Lavington), Dominic Thande (Kenyatta High School), Omar Juma (Bahati Parents Academy Mtwapa), Samuel Otieno (Olingo choch Primary School), Waynton Waweru (Langalanga Secondary School), Wayne Oduor (New Hope School), Peter Jumah (Cheplaskei High School);

Forwards