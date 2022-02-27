Leeds sack manager Marcelo Bielsa after poor run

Leeds United's Argentinian head coach Marcelo Bielsa reacts during their English Premier League match against Sheffield United at Elland Road on April 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Lindsey Parnaby | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Saturday's 4-0 loss to Tottenham at Elland Road was their fourth straight defeat, a run during which they have conceded 17 goals
  • Bielsa took charge of the club in June 2018 and in his second season ended their 16-year wait for a return to the Premier League
  • Leeds said the club intended to make an announcement regarding Bielsa's successor on Monday

London

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.