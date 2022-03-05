Leeds beaten by Leicester in Marsch's first game as boss

Leicester City

Leeds United's English defender Luke Ayling (left) and Leeds United's French goalkeeper Illan Meslier (centre) look on as a shot from Leicester City's English midfielder Harvey Barnes (right) puts Leicester in front during their English Premier League match against Leeds United at the King Power Stadium on March 5, 2022.

Photo credit: Geoff Caddick | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Marsch has been hired to save Leeds from relegation after replacing Marcelo Bielsa.
  • Marsch is just the second American to take charge of a Premier League club after Bob Bradley's brief spell at Swansea in 2016.

London

