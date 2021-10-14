Lean Gor Mahia squad chasing good start in Cairo

Despite travelling with a lean squad, Gor Mahia’s British tactician Mark Harisson is upbeat about getting a positive result when the team tackles Al-Ahly Merowe Friday night in the Caf Confederation Cup first round match in Egypt.

The first leg tie, which kicks off at 8pm in the New Suez Stadium in Suez City, will be played behind closed doors due to strict measures put in place to curb the spread of the deadly corona virus pandemic. K'Ogalo will host the second leg next week.

Al-Ahly Merowe opted for the match to be played in Egypt as Sudan lacks a Caf approved stadium to host continental matches.

Gor held their final session Thursday evening at the match venue after jetting in the North African country on Wednesday morning. K’Ogalo this time got their travelling logistics right and were in Egypt, a day earlier than their host who only arrived on Thursday morning.

Only 17 players

Harisson, who spoke to Nation Sport from Army Stadium in Suez near the Red Sea, acknowledged that he has a lean squad of only 17 players but has urged them to put extra effort as they target a win and at the very least a draw.

“It would have been better if we had plenty of options for this game but I believe we have had good preparations. I’m expecting a win or a draw. It is good if we avoid defeat so that we can have a lighter work at home,” said.

The 19-time champions made the trip with few player since they couldn’t register their new acquisitions because of a Fifa embargo for failing to pay former coach Steven Polack and Tanzanian winger Dickson Ambudo.

The two have since been paid but Gor was last week handed another ban for failing to clear Sh3 million salary arrears owed to Ghanaian midfielder Jackson Owusu.

Even though Gor has always dominated matches against Sudan teams in various competitions, Harisson, 60, says he has little information about their opponents and will use the first 30 minutes to study the game before unleashing his arsenal.

“I know very little about them except from the videos I have watched, it is a team which plays attacking football. We will study the game for about a half an hour before we start implementing our tactics,” added the tactician.

Among the teams from Sudan which K’Ogalo has met before in various competitions are El Merreikh, Al Hilal Omdurman and Al Khartoum.

In the run up to winning the famous 1987 Mandela Cup, K’Ogalo knocked out El Merreikh after a 1-1 draw in Khartoum in the second round of the competition.

Scoreless draw

Gor advanced to the semi-finals on away goal rule as the two teams had played out to a barren draw at Moi Stadium in Kisumu a week earlier.

In the regional Cecafa Kagame Cup in 2015 held in Tanzania, K’Ogalo edged out Al Khartoum 3-1 in the semi-finals but lost in the finals to host Azam.

Al Khartoum had also in the group stage held K’Ogalo to a 1-1 draw at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

In June 2018, Gor battled to a scoreless draw against Al Hilal Omdurman in a friendly match in Omdurman City.

Gor Mahia squad:

Gad Mathews (GK), Philemon Otieno, Harun Shakava (Cpt), Frank Odhiambo, Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, John Ochieng', Alpha Onyango, John Macharia, Benson Omala, Samuel Onyango, Caleb Omondi (GK), Fred Nkata, John Nyawira, Victor Ayugi, Sydney Ochieng, Jules Ulimwengu