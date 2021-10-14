Breaking News: Irate mob kills self-confessed serial killer Masten Wanjala

Lean Gor Mahia squad chasing good start in Cairo

Gor Mahia

The Gor Mahia squad during a training session in Suez, Egypt, on October 13, 201. They face Al-Ahly Merowe tonight in the Caf Confederation Cup first round match.

What you need to know:

  • In June 2018, Gor battled to a scoreless draw against Al Hilal Omdurman in a friendly match in Omdurman City.

Despite travelling with a lean squad, Gor Mahia’s British tactician Mark Harisson is upbeat about getting a positive result when the team tackles Al-Ahly Merowe Friday night in the Caf Confederation Cup first round match in Egypt.

