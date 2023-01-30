League title is ours to lose, vow top-of-the-table Nzoia

Nzoia Sugar revealed their hand in words and deeds.

The sugar millers showed their hunger for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title this season by coming from a goal down to beat Ulinzi Stars 2-1 at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata Barracks, Nairobi to reclaim the top spot on 27 points.

Gor Mahia meanwhile moved to second on the table despite drawing against AFC Leopards at Nyayo National Stadium over the weekend.

Defending champions Tusker’s struggles continued after they were thumped 3-0 by Kenya Police at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

“We are focused on winning the league title and these boys have proved that they are no longer that team which fights to avoid relegation every season. We are taking one game at a time but we are not ready to surrender the top spot anytime soon,” said bullish Nzoia Sugar coach Salim Babu.

Nzoia with players averaging 21 years have exhibited entertaining football to the delight of football purists.

The sugar men have been playing short, crisp passes with their players showing dribbling skills.

Their only losses thus far in the season is a 1-0 defeat to Gor on November 19 and 2-0 to Kenya Police a week ago.

The “Mashemeji” derby, was attended by thousands of fans, yet again showing that the two Nairobi-based giant clubs are the most supported in the country.

But as is always the case with accountability and professionalism, by Monday there was no official communication on the gate attendance and gate receipts.

On the pitch, Leopards were the better side but wasted many goal-scoring opportunities that would have seen them end their seven-year win-less streak against Gor Mahia.

Leopards, under Belgium coach Patrick Aussems, were tactically superior to Gor handled by Irishman Johnathan McKinstry.

Leopards looked polished in the midfield steered by Mousa Oundo, who was playing behind Brian Wanyama and Jaffery Owiti.

However, Nigerian forward Ojo Olaniyi and Victor Omune missed chances which would have killed the game for the rampaging Leopards.

McKinstry's charges lacked ideas to penetrate the Leopards defence and were left depending on set pieces which were cleared by the Leopards’ defence.

Gor Mahia now have 24 points, similar to Tusker and KCB, but with a better goal difference. The Brewers lie third and the Bankers a spot behind.

Gor, record 19 times Kenyan champions, have conceded only four goals, the least in the topflight league. Their only loss was against KCB on January 4.

Leopards are eighth on 18 points from 12 matches.Tusker coach Robert Matano will be scratching his head to find a solution for their dwindling fortunes.

The Brewers, winners of the league title over the past two seasons, have only won once in their last six fixtures. A far cry from their explosive start to the season.

Against Kenya Police, Tusker were clearly the poorer side. Even in their 1-0 against Sofapaka on January 22 at MISC, Annex ground, Tanzanian import Ibrahim Joshua scored a fluke goal against the run of play to save his team.

Kakamega Homeboyz, who are fifth on 21 points is the highest scoring side having netted 18 goals.

Gor Mahia forward Benson Omala leads the scorers’ chart with 10 goals.