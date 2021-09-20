League-bound Talanta enter three-year deal with 10bet

Football Kenya Federation Premier League debutants FC Talanta have signed a three-year sponsorship deal with global betting firm 10bet.

Talanta, who won the National Super League last season to earn promotion to the FKF Premier League, open their top-flight football campaign on Saturday against Wazito at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Talanta’s latest sponsors, 10bet, also have partnerships with Dodoma City FC (Tanzania), Enyimba FC (Nigeria), Aduana Stars (Ghana), Red Arrows (Zambia) and Daring Club Motema Pembe of DRC.

“We are thrilled to have formed these partnerships to support and contribute to the football industry in Africa, and it’s a major step towards achieving our main goal, which is making football fans happier all around the globe,” said 10bet in statement.

The betting firm has drafted in football stars Samuel Chukwueze of Nigeria and Mbwana Samatta of Tanzania as brand ambassadors as they strive to develop football in Africa from the grassroots to the highest level.

Talanta are coached by Ken Kenyatta, who has experience at this level, and will fancy their chances in the Premiership.

The new season begins Wednesday with the Super Cup pitting league champions Tusker versus domestic Cup winners Gor Mahia at Thika Stadium.