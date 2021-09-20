League-bound Talanta enter three-year deal with 10bet

FC Talanta

FC Talanta players celebrate with the trophy after winning the National Super League on September 5, 2021 at the GEMS Cambridge School.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Correspondent

What you need to know:

  • The new season begins Wednesday with the Super Cup pitting league champions Tusker versus domestic Cup winners Gor Mahia at Thika Stadium.
  • 10bet has also rolled out a programme to equip youngsters with professional coaching skills as well as kitting community teams at the village level.

Football Kenya Federation Premier League debutants FC Talanta have signed a three-year sponsorship deal with global betting firm 10bet.

