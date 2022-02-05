Leads United, Borussia clash in Koth Biro final

Several coaches are expected to throng Nairobi’s Ziwani grounds on Sunday to tap talent when Kangemi’s Leads United take on Borussia from Majengo estate in Koth Biro final from 2pm.

Leads beat Mlango United 3-1 through post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time in the semi-finals. On the other hand, Borussia eliminated Team Dandora 4-3 also on post-match penalties following a 0-0 draw in normal time.

Tournament organiser Paul "Polosa" Ojenge said winners of the 43rd edition will receive Sh300,000 from tournament sponsor Richard Ngatia, who is eyeing the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

Runners-up will walk away with Sh100,000 and Sh50,000 for third-placed side.

Despite lack of sponsorship, the annual tourney has remained a scouting ground producing players who go on to play for top teams including the national team Harambee Stars.

Koth Biro is a Luo name that means the rain is coming. The name was coined in the late 1980’s when one of the players from upcountry shouted “tumalize haraka hii mechi koth biro” (lets us finish this game because the rains are coming).

At the time, Majengo and Kaloleni were no go zones due to insecurity thus retired players organised matches between Umeme FC and Kaloleni FC to help prevent youth from engaging in dangerous activities like crime.

Tournament official Issa Musa said Koth Biro has helped youths to turn around their lives.

“Through this tournament, young people have turned away from crime and drug abuse. It is a platform for coaches and scouts to identify talent before the new league season kicks off. It is also an avenue for Kenyan Premier League players to maintain fitness and injured players to get back to shape," he said.

More teams joined the tournament and the top contenders were Gwagi, Katanda, Bedjos, Riverside, Mash and Umeme Bees. Umeme won the inaugural title in 1985.

Umeme, Mash, Dandora and A1000 Street are the most successful teams.