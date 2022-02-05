Leads United, Borussia clash in Koth Biro final

Patrick Gitau

Borussia FC's Fredrick Ochieng (right) vies for the ball with Biafra Kamaliza's Patrick Gitau during their Koth Biro Round of 16 match at Ziwani grounds on January 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tournament organiser Paul "Polosa" Ojenge said winners will receive Sh300,000 from tournament sponsor Richard Ngatia, who is eyeing the Nairobi gubernatorial seat
  • Despite lack of sponsorship, the annual tourney has remained a scouting ground producing players who go on to play for top teams including the national team Harambee Stars
  • Umeme, Mash, Dandora and A1000 Street are the most successful teams

Several coaches are expected to throng Nairobi’s Ziwani grounds on Sunday to tap talent when Kangemi’s Leads United take on Borussia from Majengo estate in Koth Biro final from 2pm.

