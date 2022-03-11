Leaders Vihiga out to solidify lead, Thika face Falcons

Marion Onalo

Kangemi Ladies' Marion Onalo (centre) tackles Ulinzi Starlets Sheryl Andiba (right) on December 18, 2021 during their Football Kenya Women Premier League match at Ligi Ndogo ground.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Vihiga Queens have had an impressive run in the 12-team league so far with eight wins and one draw.
  • They are currently atop the standings on 25 points, while debutants Kangemi Ladies are bottom after recording just one win and eight defeats.

Vihiga Queens will be looking to extend their lead in the 2021/22 Kenya Women Premier League standings when they take on Kangemi Ladies at the Mumias Sports Complex on Saturday.

