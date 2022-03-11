Leaders Vihiga out to solidify lead, Thika face Falcons

Vihiga Queens will be looking to extend their lead in the 2021/22 Kenya Women Premier League standings when they take on Kangemi Ladies at the Mumias Sports Complex on Saturday.

Vihiga Queens have had an impressive run in the 12-team league so far with eight wins and one draw.

They are currently atop the standings on 25 points, while debutants Kangemi Ladies are bottom after recording just one win and eight defeats.

“This will be our first time playing against Kangemi since the league started so we are both excited and nervous. We cannot underrate them just because they are at the bottom of the table, and that’s why we have continued to up our fitness during training and also train the players to mentally look at every team as a threat to the title,” aid Boniface Nyamunyamu, Vihiga Queens coach.

Defending champions Thika Queens, who are second, will be away to Trans Nzoia Falcons in Kitale.

The two opponents are separated by just two points on the table with Thika Queens on 19 points.

“We are hoping to get our three points and possibly move up the standings. Although it will be a bit tough game for us because we have four injuries from last weekend’s game against Gaspo, I’m confident that the emphasis we have put on our defense during training will be useful against Thika Queens,” said Justine Okiring, Trans Nzoia Falcons coach.

In the other matches of the day, 10th placed Kisumu All Starlets will be hoping to move out of the relegation zone when they welcome fifth-place Ulinzi Starlets.

Kisumu All Starlets have played 10 matches so far, with three wins and seven defeats.

Meanwhile, Bunyore Starlets will take on Gaspo Women in their 11th round of matches at the Mumboha Stadium as they focus on moving up to the top five.

Bunyore are currently eighth on 12 points from four wins and six defeats.

Fixtures

Saturday

Kisumu All Starlets v Ulinzi Starlets- 1pm, Moi Stadium, Kisumu

Vihiga Queens v Kangemi Ladies- 1pm. Mumias Sports Complex, Mumias

Bunyore Starlets v Gaspo Women- 3pm, Mumboha Stadium, Luanda