Leaders Tusker seek to extend lead in FKF-PL

Leaders Tusker have a chance to go nine points clear at helm of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) when they face bottom-placed Mathare United at Ruaraka grounds, Nairobi Tuesday.

At the same time, AFC Leopards will be out to bounce back to winning ways against relegation candidates Western Stima at the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground in Nakuru.

In the other round 26 match lined up for the day, Bidco United and Bandari FC will face off at Thika Stadium in Kiambu.

Bandari are seventh with 36 points from 24 matches, while newcomers Bidco are 11 on 31 points from the same number of matches.

Tusker will be without Henry Meja and Boniface Muchiri, who are with Kenya Under-23 side at the ongoing Cecafa Championships in Ethiopia.

The duo, alongside suspended Hashim Sempala were not in action last Friday when the brewers beat Leopards 2-0 at Thika Stadium.

Sempala will be available for selection in this clash, having completed his one-match suspension, which resulted from five successive yellow cards.

Tusker’s rich talent will come into play as the brewers seeks to make their dream of a 12th silverware a reality.

With goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure having produced a man-of-the-match performance against Leopards, Tusker coach Robert Matano is likely to stick with him for this clash.

Striker Chrispinus Onyango is also certain to be given another starting role, having netted the two goals that saw Tusker avenge their 2-1 loss against the 13-time champions in the first leg encounter.

Mathare will draw confidence from their impressive display in previous matches as they fight tooth and nail to escape relegation, which coach Frank Ouna believes is still possible.

“We are playing well and creating chances, which if we convert, we will not be in his position. The two or three teams above us on the table are within touching distance. I harbour belief that we can do it and until it is mathematically impossible, don’t count us out,” said Ouna.

The 2008 champions are bottom in the 17-team league with 14 points from 24 matches, while Vihiga United, who are above them, have 16 points from 25 matches.

Leopards, who are third with 43 points from 24 matches, will have to cope with the absence of several key players who include defender Lewis Badi as well as midfielders Austine Odhiambo and Marvin Omondi.

In their 2-0 loss to Tusker last Friday, the Belgian coach Patrick Aussems cited lack of efficiency as their main let down.

“Like in the beginning of the season, we lacked efficiency. But it is good we are creating opportunities so we need to work on our efficiency in our remaining matche,” he said.

Stima have not registered victory in their last four matches and coach Abdallah Juma has rallied his charges “to work extra hard in their remaining matches.” They are 15th with 18 points from 25 matches.

FIXTURES

Tuesday

Mathare United v Tusker Ruaraka grounds Nairobi 3pm

Western Stima v AFC Leopards Nakuru ASK Showground 3:15pm

Bidco United v Bandari FC Thika Stadium 3pm

Wednesday