Leaders Tusker seek to extend lead in FKF-PL

Tusker left back Sammy Meja (right) attempts to cross the ball under pressure from AFC Leopards midfielder Harrison Mwendwa during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Sub County Stadium on July 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Leopards, who are third with 43 points from 24 matches, will have to cope with the absence of several key players who include defender Lewis Badi as well as midfielders Austine Odhiambo and Marvin Omondi.
  • In their 2-0 loss to Tusker last Friday, the Belgian coach Patrick Aussems cited lack of efficiency as their main let down.

Leaders Tusker have a chance to go nine points clear at helm of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) when they face bottom-placed Mathare United at Ruaraka grounds, Nairobi Tuesday.

