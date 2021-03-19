Leaders Thika Queens eye Zetech scalp

Thika Queens will be out to consolidate their lead at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League Zone 'A' when they host Zetech Sparks at Thika Sub County Stadium on Saturday.

Benta Achieng’s charges lead Zone 'A' with 27 points from nine matches and are still unbeaten in the eight-team table.

Zetech Sparks, under the tutelage of Bernard Kitola, are fifth on the log with nine points and a defeat to the league leaders will complicate their chances of qualifying for end of season play-offs.

A win for Thika Queens will see them open a 12-point gap at the top if second-placed Ulinzi Starlets stumble against Kibera Black Stars at Stima grounds in another fixture this weekend.

Relegation-threatened Mathare United and Makolanders will square it out at KCB Sports Club on Sunday.

Makolanders have five points from nine matches while Mathare United are rock bottom on four points.

Kayole Starlets face an uphill task against Gaspo at Stima Grounds as both teams aim to bounce back to winning ways after losing their previous matches.

In Zone 'B', Chris Amwayi’s Trans Nzoia Falcons - who are second on the log with 16 points, nine shy of league leaders Vihiga Queens - visit Nakuru Queens.

Defending champions Vihiga Queens under coach Alex Alumirah, will be out to bag maximum points on Sunday when they play a tough Oserian FC.

"We are still unbeaten in the league and are also aiming to retain our title. This match will be tough and tactical for both teams," said Alumirah whose side are still unbeaten in their last 12 matches in all competitions.

Fixture

Saturday

Nakuru West Queens v Trans Nzoia Falcons - Nakuru Showground, 12pm

Sep Ladies v Wadadia - Kotieno Ground, 12pm

Ulinzi Starlets v Kibera Soccer Ladies - Stima Grounds, 12pm

Thika Queens v Zetech Sparks - Thika Stadium, 2pm

Sunday

Kisumu All Starlets v Eldoret Falcons - Moi Stadium Kisumu 12pm

Oserian Ladies FC v Vihiga Queens - Oserian Ground, Naivasha, 12pm

Mathare United v Makolanders Ladies - KCB Sports Club, 10am