Leaders Thika Queens eye Zetech scalp

By Cecil Odongo

What you need to know:

  • Zetech Sparks, under the tutelage of Bernard Kitola, are fifth on the log with nine points and a defeat to the league leaders will complicate their chances of qualifying for end of season play-offs
  • Relegation-threatened Mathare United and Makolanders will square it out at KCB Sports Club on Sunday
  • Defending champions Vihiga Queens under coach Alex Alumirah, will be out to bag maximum points on Sunday when they play a tough Oserian FC

Thika Queens will be out to consolidate their lead at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League Zone 'A' when they host Zetech Sparks at Thika Sub County Stadium on Saturday.

