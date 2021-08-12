Leaders Talanta eye redemption in Bomet

Talanta midfielder Barrack Odhiambo (right) vies with Kibera Black Stars defender Evans Chief

Talanta midfielder Barrack Odhiambo (right) vies with Kibera Black Stars defender Rashid Mayaka during their National Super League match at Ruaraka grounds on June 06, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Under Ken Kenyatta, Talanta are still top of National Super League standings with 62 points from 32 matches as the race for promotion slots intensifies
  • Second-placed Fortune Sacco, who are seven points adrift of the leaders, will be at home in Kirinyaga to welcome Migori Youth at Kianyaga Stadium
  • Vihiga Bullets need three wins in their remaining six matches to move closer to an automatic promotion slot


After losing 3-0 to Vihiga Bullets on Wednesday, leaders FC Talanta return to action on Saturday when they face APS Bomet in another away fixture at Bomet Stadium from 3pm.

