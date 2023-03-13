Leaders Shabana, MCF clash in NSL

Shabana FC head coach Sammy Okoth has lauded his boys for their fighting spirit in their bid to win the National Super League (NSL) title.

With only three matches remaining to the end of first leg, the former Football Kenya Federation Premier League side tops the NSL table with 29 points, four ahead of second placed Gusii FC, who have 25 points from 13 rounds of matches.

Murang’a Seal and Kibera Black Stars are tied on 24 points, while Mara Sugar, who have played a match extra, are fifth having garnered 23 points.

Murang’a Seal, under the tutelage of Vincent Nyaberi, have two games in hand.

Should they win both games, they will overtake Shabana by a point.

Shabana coach Okoth said patience is a golden virtue to possess as many people have given up on their hopes and dreams after a long wait.

“All we need now is to win all the remaining matches with maximum goals. The players have done their best but they need to be more focused in the remaining matches,” the experienced coach told Nation Sport Monday.

The Kisii County-based side maintained their good run on Friday after they beat Darajani Gogo 3-0 in round 13 at Gusii Stadium.

“Tore Bobe”, as they are commonly known, last tasted top-tier football in 2006 and since then, their diehard fans have been under emotions as they have watched their team get close to returning to KPL and even sink deeper into the third tier Division One.

The ‘Glamour Boys’ were relegated from top league in 2006 before they further dropped to division one in 2014. They made their way back to the NSL in 2018.

Most of the 16 years since their relegation from the KPL has been spent in the second tier and that is where they currently find themselves.

Currently, the 2022/2023 season constitutes 17 teams after Administration Police Services-Bomet were dropped after they failed to honour matches.

Unlike in previous seasons where the league constituted 20 teams and each team was playing 38 matches, the current season will see teams play 32 matches.

APS Bomet were suspended from the league in January by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and relegated to Division One League.

The suspension was as a result of failure to honour three matches without providing an acceptable explanation in writing.

Fortune Sacco also declined to honour matches but they moved to court and obtained an order barring FKF from taking action against them.

In their next assignment on Wednesday, Shabana will visit 11th placed MCF at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County before they host sizzling Murang’a Seal at Gusii Stadium.