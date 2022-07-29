Kenyan stars move to AS Kigali as dark cloud engulfs local league

Kenyan footballers Lawrence Juma and Fredrick Odhiambo have penned two-year deals with top Rwandan club AS Kigali, Nation Sport can confirm.

The duo arrived in Kigali, Rwanda's capital on Friday morning and were involved in negotiations with officials of the Rwandan club for the better part of the day.

They will link up with Rwandan coach Andre Casa Mbungo ahead of a grueling season in which the club will aim to retain the Peace Cup, compete for the league and Super Cup titles, and, crucially, compete in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Welcoming our New Signing,



Ochieng Lawrence Juma inks two year deal with AS Kigali #Citizens #thewinningteam #HigherthanAclub pic.twitter.com/ANQHN3wfrt — AS KIGALI (@AS_KigaliFC) July 29, 2022

Juma and Odhiambo featured for Sofapaka in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League last season.

But they join a swelling list of Kenyan footballers leaving the country for greener pastures in statistically lower leagues amid confusion over the management of the local league in the wake of a Fifa suspension.

Juma is a free-scoring midfielder who averages 10 goals a season, and has been named the Kenyan league's best midfielder in two different season.

Welcoming our New Signing,



Otinda Fredrick Odhiambo inks two year deal with AS Kigali #Citizens #thewinningteam #HigherthanAclub pic.twitter.com/LQ6aHBi5pT — AS KIGALI (@AS_KigaliFC) July 29, 2022

He is also a regular for Harambee Stars and boasts continental experience from his earlier stint at Gor Mahia.