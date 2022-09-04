Harambee Stars ace eager to win titles in Rwanda

Harambee Stars midfielder Lawrence Juma wants to win more titles with his new club AS Kigali that plays in the Rwanda Premier League.

Juma joined AS Kigali from Sofapaka alongside another Kenyan, custodian Peter Odhiambo. The pair are some of the new signings made by coach Andre Casa Mbungo as he plots to win the league title this season.

Last season, AS Kigali finished third on the log with 49 points, 17 behind champions APR.

The former Sofapaka captain was part of the team that won the traditional curtain-raiser, Ferwafa Super Cup this year. The Ferwafa Super Cup is played at the beginning of the season and pits the league champion against the domestic cup holder from the previous season.

AS Kigali, who won the domestic cup known as Peace Cup last season, beat APR 5-4 on penalties in the Super Cup. This was the third consecutive win against APR FC under Mbungo who has been with AS Kigali since April 2022.

Juma told Nation Sport the Super Cup win laid down a marker for AS KIgali ahead of the new campaign.

"I believe anything is possible, we really wanted that victory so that we could boost our morale ahead of the new season. It was my first match and I gave my best and we won. I want to continue with where I left in Kenya, I want to win titles with this team this season,” said Juma who won four league titles with Gor Mahia.

“I came here for two assignments, to win titles and also earn a living. I want to make history with the team, I know it’s achievable,” he added.

Juma noted that his success at Sofapaka where he was captain contributed greatly to his move to AS Kigali. He led Sofapaka to an eighth place finish last season with 49 points.

"Sofapaka contributed so much to my career growth. They gave me a platform to showcase my talent and also lead the team as captain. I will always be grateful to the entire Sofapaka family for believing in me, I wish them all the best next season," said Juma.

AS Kigali is home to former AFC Leopards and Bandari coach Mbungo, former Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge who joined the team last month from APR and Odhiambo. Juma says the presence of familiar faces has helped him settle in.

"The environment is not that different from Kenya, but I miss home because that's where the heart is. Some of the players here were my team mates back in Kenya. I received a warm reception from the fans, my fellow players, the technical team and the management and that's what matters. With their help I adjusted very fast. I will make them proud by winning the league this season," said Juma.

Juma has already hit the road running in the league after he provided an assist in their opening day 2-0 win over Etincelles. AS Kigali are currently placed second on the league table with three points.