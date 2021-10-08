Late Barbosa penalty helps Brazil keep perfect start, Messi and Argentina held

Gabriel Barbosa

Brazil's Gabriel Barbosa (centre) celebrates after scoring against Venezuela during their South American qualification match for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 at the UCV Olympic Stadium in Caracas on October 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Yuri Cortez | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • It was a ninth win from nine for the Selecao and extended their lead in the single South American qualifying group to eight points over unbeaten Argentina, who drew 0-0 in Paraguay.
  • Eric Ramirez's early goal gave Venezuela a shock lead in Caracas but Marquinhos equalized with a header before Barbosa's late penalty.

Montevideo, Uruguay

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.