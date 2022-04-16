Last-gasp Lavatsa strike lifts Talanta past Police at Ruaraka

Kenya Police were Saturday left scratching their heads after FC Talanta stunned them 2-1 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

Second-half substitute Edwin Lavatsa snatched the winner for Talanta with a strike in added time of the entertaining clash.

Striker Clinton Kinanga had fired Police ahead in the first-half but Dennis Oalo, who was playing on the left flank, cancelled it out in the second-half.

The hard-fought victory is Talanta's ninth and it helped the coach Ken Kenyatta's side leapfrog AFC Leopards into ninth on 36 points. Police who have now not registered a win in four matches, are 11th on 29 points.

"It was a tough game so we thank God we have bagged three points. I am so happy with today's victory," said an elated Kenyatta.

In the fixture's first leg held last weekend at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, the two sides settled to a 1-1 draw.

In the Saturday's clash, Police had the lead after 10 minutes when Kinanga beat Talanta's goalkeeper Kevin Otieno with a low shot to the far right.

Defender David Owino came close to doubling his side's advantage on 20 minutes but his left-footed shot went off narrowly.

As the match progressed, Police's goalkeeper Bonface Munyasa had plenty of work to do in guarding his line, as the coach Kenyatta's charges pilled pressure high for an equaliser.

Munyasa was on several occasions forced to leave his line early and make timely saves. He also denied Oalo joy when he rose high and punched into the field of play his goal bound shot.

Looking to turn tables into his side favour, coach Kenyatta made a double change at the restart, Lavatsa and Alvin Ocheing coming in for Kevintom Machika and Peter Ndammah respectively.

Yet it is Police who came close to scoring first, their striker Elvis Rupia wasting a glorious opportunity with a poor first touch inside the host's box.

Talanta survived again five minutes into the second-half when Lesley Otieno's shot greased the crossbar with goalkeeper Otieno beaten.

Police moved to add more firepower upfront with the introduction of speedy winger and their top scorer Clifton Miheso for Kinanga.

Miheso has struck 10 times thus far.

Coach Kenyatta added fresh legs on his side by bringing in Mathew and Gerishon Likono for Casiro Ogendo and Vincent Owino respectively.

Oalo punished the visitors for a poor defending with a bullet header on 73 minutes.

Goalkeeper Munyasa was also guilty of miss calculating his move in an attempt to make a save. The equaliser set a nervy ending to the clash as both sides went all out for the winner.