Last-gasp Lacazette strike completes fightback as Arsenal hit Wolves

Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after his shot deflects off Wolverhampton Wanderers' Portuguese goalkeeper Jose Sa (not pictured) for Arsenal's late winning goal during their English Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 24, 2022. Arsenal won the game 2-1.
 

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

  • Mikel Arteta's side trailed to Hwang Hee-Chan's early goal at the Emirates Stadium in Thursday's crucial clash between the top four contenders.
  • But Nicolas Pepe came off the bench to equalise in the 82nd minute before Wolves keeper Jose Sa deflected Alexandre Lacazette's shot into his own net in the final seconds.

London, United Kingdom

