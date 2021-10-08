Laporta: I hoped Messi would offer to play for free

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, with the option of an additional year, the French club announced on August 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | PSG

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in August after Barca decided not to renew the Argentinian’s contract due to La Liga’s strict salary limits.
  • Laporta reiterated the club’s atrocious financial situation meant they were unable to keep Messi on the same terms.

Madrid, Spain

