Lampard starts Everton reign with FA Cup tie

Chelsea's English head coach Frank Lampard gestures on the touchline during their English Premier League match against Fulham  at Craven Cottage in London on January 16, 2021. 

Photo credit: Mike Hewitt | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Lampard is back in management just over a year after his sacking by Chelsea, but the former England star arrives at Goodison Park with his new club in turmoil
  • Moyes is likely to rotate his team at Aggborough as the Hammers focus on chasing Champions League qualification, but Penn would prefer to face their star men
  • The leaders of the top two divisions meet at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City face one of the few sides in England capable of dishing out the kind of thrashings Pep Guardiola's men have made their speciality


London

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.