Lampard: I laid foundations for Chelsea success

Chelsea's German head coach Thomas Tuchel (R) speaks with his players during the English FA Cup final football match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Wembley Stadium in north west London on May 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Nick Potts | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Lampard, Chelsea's all-time top goalscorer, was sacked in January with the Blues languishing ninth in the Premier League.
  • Tuchel has lifted his side to third in the table and reached the Champions League and FA Cup finals in just four months in charge.

London, United Kingdom

