Lake Region Legends series heads to Kisii

The fourth edition of the Lake Region Legends football series moves to Kisii County this weekend with 12 matches on the cards at Kisii High School.

Kitale Doyens face Busia Masters in Pitch A while Umri Bungoma will face Oyugi Veterans in Pitch B from 9am.

Kericho Doyens face Kitale Doyens at Pitch A while Kisumu Veterans will face Oyugis Veterans in Pitch B from 11am.

The fifth and sixth matches will see Kisumu Veterans face Kisii Wazee in Pitch A while Kericho Legends will face Busia Masters in Pitch B from 1pm.

Oyugis Veterans will then battle Modich-Real Myta in Pitch A while Kisumu Veterans will face Kericho Legends in Pitch B from 3pm.

On Sunday, Modich-Real Myta tackle Kisii Wazee in Pitch C from 9am. Umri Bungoma play Busia Masters at the same venue from 11am.

Kitale Doyens will face off with Kizii Wazee in the last game between 3 pm to 4.30 pm at the same field.

Umri Bungoma are the current league leaders with 15 points followed by Kericho Legends on 13 points. Oyugis Veterans are third on 10 points, same as fourth-placed Kitale Doyens who have an inferior goal difference.

The football league covers eight counties as a way of networking, promoting physical/mental health and regional Cohesion among the players.

“Being a sports enthusiast I used to mingle with the youth in Oyugis during my free time where I played with them. I later saw the need to set up a team to mentor the youth,” said Joshua Anadalo, the founder of the league.