Lack of pressure allows stumbling Real Madrid to stay in charge in La Liga

Barcelona

Barcelona's Gabonese midfielder Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during their Uefa Europa League knockout round play-off second legmatch against SSC Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples on February 24, 2022.
 



Photo credit: Andreas Solaro | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ancelotti's first spell in charge of Madrid was brought to an end in 2015 after a campaign in which Madrid won 22 consecutive matches before Christmas only to fall away from January, five defeats seeing them pipped to the title by Barcelona.
  • But Madrid appear unlikely to face such stiff opposition this term, with Barca and Atletico Madrid both scrapping to finish in the top four and their chief challengers, Sevilla, now stalling themselves.

Madrid, Spain

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.