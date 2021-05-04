La Liga launches virus probe after Messi's Barca party

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during their Spanish League match against Getafe at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Lluis Gene | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Images carried in various media showed players like Sergi Roberto and the teenager Pedri leaving Messi's house. In a video chants of 'champions, champions' could be heard.
  • "The public health agency will study this case and decide whether to take it any further," Pere Aragones, vice-president of the regional Catalan government, said on Tuesday.
  • He added: "We call on everyone to respect the (social distancing) measures and urge those in the public gaze to be extra attentive as they can lead by way of example."

Barcelona

