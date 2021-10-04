Kylian Mbappe confirms PSG departure

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal during their French L1 match against Stade Brestois at Francis-Le Ble Stadium in Brest on August 20, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Loic Venance | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The French World Cup winner has not extended his contract at PSG, fuelling speculation he will seek a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season
  • The Spanish giants bid 180 million euros ($209 million) for Mbappe in August but PSG, who had just signed Lionel Messi from Barcelona, turned down the offer
  • Mbappe, who joined PSG from Monaco for a deal worth a total of 180 million euros in 2017, said he had offered to leave the club in July to allow PSG to find "a quality replacement"

