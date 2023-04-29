KWPL: Vihiga Queens thrash Kisumu to go top

Vihiga Queens moved to the top of Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) table after a 3-0 win over Kisumu All Starlets at Moi Stadium in Kisumu county on Saturday.

Midfielder Diana Cherono opened the scoring in the fifth minute before midfielder Maureen Ater doubled Vihiga's lead in the 66th minute.

New signing Winnie Bibirye scored the third goal and her first for Vihiga in the dying minutes of the second half to seal the win and take the visitors' points tally to 40.

Ater is now the sixth best scorer in the league with nine goals from 17 league matches, four behind joint top scorers Monica Etot of Kisumu and Thika Queens attacker Wendy Atieno.

Vihiga's win relegated Gaspo Women to second place ahead of their Sunday match against seventh-placed Bunyore Starlets at Gems Cambridge grounds in Kajiado county.

If Gaspo beat Bunyore on Sunday, they are likely to go top of the table with a superior goal difference.

In another match, 11th-placed Kangemi Ladies lost their 16th match of the season after a 5-2 defeat to Trans Nzoia Falcons at Dagoretti Boys High School in Nairobi.

Kangemi's Daisy Cherop scored a brace in the 30th and 39th minutes.

Judy Jepkemoi was on the scoresheet for Falcons with a hat-trick in the third, fifth and 23rd minutes. Midfielders Felistus Erima and Peris Namukoli scored the fourth and fifth goals for Falcons in the 42nd and 87th minutes.

Falcons coach Justine Okiring was elated with the win that saw his side move to eighth position with 19 points, same as Bunyore Starlets who are seventh on the log.

"My girls played well. Collecting three points away from home is not easy," said Okiring.

"We are not safe in the league because we are fighting relegation. I am glad that we are now done with tough matches. Our remaining matches against Zetech Sparks, Bunyore Starlets, Kayole Starlets and Kisumu All Starlets are a must win for us."

Kangemi Ladies have only won one match this season. With five more matches before the end of the season, they need to win all the remaining matches to avoid relegation.

Saturday results

Kangemi Ladies 2 Trans Nzoia Falcons 5