KWPL: Vihiga Queens stay top

Vihiga Queens Sunday maintained their lead at the top of the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) table with a 2-0 win over Nakuru City Queens at the Mumias Sports Complex.

Midfielder Janet Moraa Bundi scored her fifth goal of the season in the 20th minute. Later in the second half, striker Sherline Opisa scored the second goal in the 70th minute.

The three-time KWPL champions lead the league standings with 22 points,one point ahead of Gaspo Women who follow in second place with 21 points.

Gaspo registered a 3-1 win over Wadadia Women at the GEMS Cambridge grounds in Rongai.

Hosts Gaspo took the lead in the 19th minute through midfielder Anna Nabwire and Emily Okute scored the second in the 64th minute.

Goalkeeper Valentine Khwaka scored the third goal in the 75th minute after a goal kick that beat Wadadia keeper Faith Bochere who had left her goalkeeping area.

Wadadia scored a consolation goal through Jackline Chesang.

Gaspo head coach James Ombeng' said, "The training we did for two weeks contributed a lot to our victory. My girls followed instructions from the start to the end. We now shift our focus for the next match."

Wadadia head coach Sylvanus Wesonga, who replaced Rashid Sumba, admitted that his players missed a lot of chances

"Our opponents were better than us. Again, a lot of my players are out injured and I was forced to play players out of position. I have a young squad as well and it will take me a lot of time to build them," said Wesonga.

In another match at Mumboha grounds in Luanda, 10-men Bunyore Starlets failed to shine at home after losing 1-0 to Trans Nzoia Falcons. The only goal was scored by Linda Kihara in the 39th minute.

Elizabeth Nafula received a red card in the 47th minute after biting a Bunyore defender.

At the Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Kisumu All Starlets made sure their visitors Zetech Sparks returned home empty handed after a 1-0 victory through striker Monica Etot.

Weekend Results

Kangemi Ladies FC 0-7 Ulinzi Starlets FC

Thika Queens FC 5-0 Kayole Starlet FC

Vihiga Queens FC 2-0 Nakuru City Queens FC

Gaspo Women FC 3-1 Wadadia Women FC

Kisumu Allstarlets FC 1-0 Zetech Sparks FC