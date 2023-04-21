KWPL: Ulinzi cock guns for Thika Queens battle

The clash between Ulinzi Starlets and defending champions Thika Queens on Saturday highlights Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) Round 16 action this weekend.

Hosts Ulinzi will start as favourites having won the first leg 3-0 at Thika sub county stadium in Kiambu county.

The soldiers, who are ranked third with 29 points, have picked 10 points from their last four matches but have lost three consecutive home games at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Ulinzi tactician Joseph Mwanzia said his charges will be keen to add a home win to their fine run on Saturday.

"It will be a big game and I love big games. The title race is very tight and we all want to remain top. The match is very unpredictable because we will both be fighting for third place on the table," said Mwanzia.

The defending champions Thika Queens, under coach Fredrick Majani are fifth on the table with 27 points drawn from eight wins and three draws.

"It's a very tough assignment for both sides. Having beaten us in the first leg, this time around we won't let go. Playing without our dependable striker Wendy Atieno due to an injury has been tough for us in recent matches but the available strikers are equal for the task," said Majani.

In another match on Saturday, Zetech Sparks will host Kangemi Ladies at the GEMS Cambridge grounds in Kajiado county.

The students will be looking to complete a double after thrashing Kangemi 6-1 at the same venue in the first leg.

On Sunday, Western derby between Vihiga Queens and Bunyore Starlets will be played at Mumboha Sports Complex while Gaspo Women will battle it out with Trans Nzoia Falcons at Ndura Sports Complex in Kitale.

Both Gaspo and Vihiga will be looking to go top of the league standings. Gaspo are ranked first with 34 points, same as Vihiga Queens, but have a superior goal difference.

Elsewhere, Nakuru City Queens will make a trip to Nairobi to face Kayole Starlets at Camp Toyoyo grounds as Wadadia Women entertain Kisumu All Starlets at Ndura Sports Complex in Kitale.

Fixtures

Saturday

Zetech Sparks FC v Kangemi Ladies FC (GEMS Cambridge, Kajiado 12pm)

Ulinzi Starlets FC v Thika Queens FC (Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nairobi 3pm)

Sunday

Vihiga Queens FC v Bunyore Starlets FC (Mumias Complex, Mumias 11am)

Kayole Starlet FC v Nakuru City Queens FC (Camp Toyoyo, Nairobi 12pm)

Trans Nzoia Falcons FC v Gaspo Women FC (Ndura Sports Complex, Kitale 1pm)