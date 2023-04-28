KWPL: Trans Nzoia out to compound Kangemi relegation woes

Relegation threatened Kangemi Ladies and Trans Nzoia Falcons, will lock horns at Dagoretti High School in Nairobi on Saturday in Round 17 of Kenya Women Premier League.

Kangemi are placed bottom of the table in position 11 with -3 points in 16 matches. On the other hand, Falcons are 10th with 16 points same as Zetech Sparks but with an inferior goal difference.

Kangemi have conceded 73 goals this season and forfeited one match against Kayole Starlets on April 9.

In another match on Saturday, eighth-placed Kisumu All Starlets will host second-placed and three times KWPL champions Vihiga Queens at Moi Stadium in Kisumu county.

The last time the two teams met on January 22, Vihiga won 2-0 at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega county.

All Starlets striker Monica Etot and midfielder Janet Moraa Bundi of Vihiga will be the players to watch in the return leg.

Etot is the top scorer in the KWPL with 13 goals, same as Thika Queens striker Wendy Atieno who is nursing an injury.

Bundi, on the other hand has seven goals, her latest coming against Bunyore Starlets at the Mumias Complex last weekend.

Elsewhere, bottom-placed Kayole Starlets will face off with Zetech Sparks at Camp Toyoyo in Nairobi.

Kayole, who have only won one match and lost four in their last five appearances, have conceded 63 goals.

Dependable Zetech goalkeeper Stella Mboya, will not be in coach Bernard Kitolo's squad after receiving a red card in the match against Gaspo Women at Gems Cambridge, Rongai on April 8.

After keeping a clean sheet in the 10-0 rout over Kangemi last weekend, Kitolo believes goalkeeper Consolata Irungu is equal to the task.

"We are fighting relegation and the fighting spirit from players is there, it can be seen. It will not be an easy match and we will try to utilize our chances. We have to win the match," said Kitolo.

After a 3-0 defeat against Ulinzi Starlets last weekend at Ulinzi Sports Complex, defending champions Thika Queens will battle Wadadia FC at Stima Club in Nairobi on Sunday.

Nakuru City Queens will be looking for their 10th win of the season, when they take on Ulinzi Starlets at Agricultural Showground RVIST grounds in Nakuru.

"We will be facing a tough team given they are only a point behind us. We are not focusing on winning the league but winning all our remaining matches. We take one match at a time," said Ulinzi head coach Joseph Mwanzia.

Fixtures

Saturday

Kangemi Ladies FC v Trans Nzoia Falcons FC (Dagoretti High, Nairobi 12pm)

Kisumu Allstarlets FC v Vihiga Queens FC (Moi Stadium, Kisumu 3:15pm)

Sunday

Thika Queens FC v Wadadia FC (Stima Club, Nairobi 10am)

Kayole Starlet FC v Zetech Sparks FC (Camp Toyoyo, Nairobi 11am)

Nakuru City Queens FC v Ulinzi Starlets FC (RVIST, Nakuru 1pm)