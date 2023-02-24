KWPL: Thika Queens host Kayole as Vihiga entertain Nakuru

Leaders Vihiga Queens welcome high-flying Nakuru City Queens in the highlight of the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) Round 10 fixtures at the Mumias Sports Complex on Sunday.

The teams are separated by just two points on the table, with Vihiga top on 19 points while Nakuru are fourth.

At the GEMS Cambridge grounds in Kajiado County, second-placed Gaspo Women will face Wadadia Women on Sunday while Bunyore Starlets will clash with Trans Nzoia Falcons at the Mumboha grounds in Vihiga County.

Kisumu All Starlets will end the weekend action against Zetech Sparks at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.

Thika Queens will entertain Kayole Starlets at the Thika Municipal Stadium in Kiambu County on Saturday.

Thika's Wendy Achieng, who is leading the top scorers chart with 10 goals, will be the player to watch against Kayole.

Kayole head coach Joshua Sakwa says his players lack motivation because of the financial crisis biting the club.

The team has already issued two walkovers against Trans Nzoia Falcons and Bunyore Starlets this season and will be relegated if they fail to honour another match.

At the Dagoretti High School grounds in Nairobi, Kangemi will host military side Ulinzi Starlets on Saturday.

Kangemi, under coach Collins Tiego, have lost eight matches and recorded just one win this season. Tiego took over from former head coach Joseph Orao who left the team last season.

"We are trying to bring sponsors on board to help us fund the team. The results have been poor and this is worrying. There are people who have shown interest in supporting the team and we hope the deal materialises, the girls just lack motivation," said Tiego.

Ulinzi,who have blown hot and cold this season, will miss the services of key player Joy KingLady Adhiambo who is suspended.

Fixtures

Saturday

Kangemi Ladies FC v Ulinzi Starlets FC (Dagoretti High School, Nairobi 12pm)

Thika Queens FC v Kayole Starlet FC (Thika Stadium, Thika 2pm)

Sunday

Vihiga Queens FC v Nakuru City Queens FC (Mumias Complex, Mumias 12pm)

Gaspo Women FC v Wadadia FC (GEMS Cambridge, Nairobi 12pm)

Kisumu Allstarlets FC v Zetech Sparks FC (Moi Stadium, Kisumu 11am)

Bunyore Starlets FC v Trans Nzoia Falcons FC (Mumboha Grounds, Luanda 1pm)