KWPL: Falcons sting Wadadia to go top

Trans Nzoia Falcons forward Tumaini Waliaula Sunday scored a brace over the weekend scored a brace in the 2-1 win over Wadadia to send her team top of the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) table.

Falcons have not lost any match at home. They thrashed KWPL defending champions Thika Queens 2-0 in their first league match but lost to Ulinzi Starlets 4-0 last weekend at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi. They are now on top of the table with six points.

On the other hand, Thika head coach Joseph Oyoo now plans to go for the league title this season, after recording his first league win, beating Kisumu All Starlets 4-2 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.

Thika foward Wendy Atieno scored a hat-trick in the 17th, 42nd, and 57th minutes respectively. Stellah Achieng added the fourth goal in stoppage time of the first half.

Starlets' goals were scored by Jacinter Nyambok and Monicah Etot in the14th and 62nd minutes respectively.

The three-time league champions lost their first match 2-0 to Trans Nzoia Falcons.

Lowly Kisumu are yet to win a match having lost their two home games.

"Now the work has started after the victory, that is what my players needed to be motivated. Against Starlets we made fewer mistakes compared to our match against the Falcons. It shows that we had good preparation throughout the week," said Oyoo.

Meanwhile, Bunyore Starlets had a perfect start of the season after gunning down Ulinzi Stalets 2-1 at the Mumboha Stadium in Vihiga County on Sunday.

Despite losing, the military side is still top of the log at position two with four points. On the other hand, Bunyore have now moved to position six with three points.

"It was a tough game, but we accept that we lost and move on. We now shift our focus to Kisumu All Starlets who will be visiting us over the weekend," said Ulinzi Starlets head coach Joseph Mwanzia.

Elsewhere, there was no action at the Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County after Zetech Sparks failed to show up for the game against KWPL giants Vihiga Queens.